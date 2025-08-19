Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FEMA could arrive in Wisconsin as early as Thursday this week to assess flood damage

Once FEMA is deployed to Milwaukee, Crowley said they will visit communities to verify damage, focusing on key geographic areas with private properties classified as “destroyed” or “major damage.”
Flood-damaged Milwaukee homes still waiting for federal assistance
Drone video shows the aftermath of flooding across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could arrive in Wisconsin as early as Thursday, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

RELATED: Gov. Evers requests FEMA support following historic flooding in Wisconsin

In a release on Tuesday, Crowley said FEMA will conduct its Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA), a critical step toward its individual assistance program process after historic flooding across southeastern Wisconsin.

Their arrival would come a week after Gov. Tony Evers asked FEMA to conduct the assessment to determine if the flooding caused enough damage to earn a presidential major disaster declaration, which would authorize federal disaster assistance.

Once FEMA teams are deployed to Milwaukee, Crowley said they will visit communities to verify the county's damage assessment of private properties, focusing on key geographic areas with properties classified as “destroyed” or “major damage.”

WATCH: Drone video shows the aftermath of flooding across southeast Wisconsin

Drone video shows the aftermath of flooding across southeast Wisconsin

According to Crowley, more than half of the individual properties Milwaukee County officials assessed met that classification.

Additionally, municipalities are continuing to evaluate the impacts on public infrastructure, with preliminary damage estimates exceeding $34 million.

FEMA’s anticipated arrival comes the same week Milwaukee alders co-signed a letter to President Donald Trump pleading for a federal disaster declaration.

In the letter, they cited that only 5% of homeowners nationwide carry flood insurance. With many families facing rejected claims, they said they are now relying on depleted savings or aid that is not arriving soon enough.

Combined Letter Urges Emergency Declaration After Historic Flooding and Damage2 by TMJ4 News

They also added that while local and state agencies have tried to help, a federal declaration is needed to assist with long-term support.

“While local and state agencies have mobilized initial help, they fall short. A federal declaration is essential for individual aid, infrastructure fixes and long-term resilience against climate’s growing threat to our watershed region,” the letter stated.

The last time Wisconsin received a FEMA disaster declaration for a major weather event was in January 2020, when a winter storm caused Lake Michigan to flood parts of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Milwaukee residents are strongly encouraged to continue reporting to 211, which Crowley said has received more than 12,000 damage reports in Milwaukee County so far.

Crowley emphasized that anyone coming to assess damage will provide official credentials, and residents should always verify IDs before allowing anyone inside or sharing personal information.

If you are unsure or uncomfortable, keep your door closed and contact local authorities.

You can also report instances of suspected fraud by emailing StgopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or calling 866-223-0814.

