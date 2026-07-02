Shawano police investigating child's death

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Shawano Police are investigating the death of a child after responding to a report of an unresponsive youth Thursday.

According to police, officers and first responders were called to 1056 E. Green Bay Street Wednesday around 8 PM. Despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the child’s name is being withheld out of respect for the family and because the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.