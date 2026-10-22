Shawano County deputy will not face charges in March shooting death

TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY (NBC 26) — The Shawano County district attorney has decided not to file criminal charges against the deputy who fatally shot a man during a March 10 disturbance call.

District Attorney Gregory Parker issued his decision Wednesday regarding the death of 38-year-old Jonathan L. Lupe Sr., who was killed in the Town of Green Valley.

According to a media release, Shawano County deputies responded just after 1:40 a.m. to a home on the 2300 block of State Highway 22 on March 10. They found Jonathan L. Lupe Sr. locked in a bathroom, refusing to come out and claiming he had a gun.

Less-lethal force was used but failed, officials said. The man then advanced toward deputies with what they believed was a firearm, and one deputy, now identified as Shawano County Deputy Cole Vande Hei, fired.

According to the DOJ, the item believed to be a gun was collected and determined to be a .177 caliber pellet gun.