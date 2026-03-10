Authorities identify man who died in officer-involved shooting in Shawano County

UPDATE: The man who was killed in an officer involved shooting in Shawano County has been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan L. Lupe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to a media release, Shawano deputies responded just after 1:40 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of State Highway 22 on March 10. They found the man, now identified as Jonathan L. Lupe, locked in a bathroom, refusing to come out, and claiming he had a gun.

Less-lethal force was used but failed, officials said. The man then advanced toward deputies with what they believed was a firearm, and one deputy, now identified as Shawano County Deputy Cole Vande Hei, fired.

According to the DOJ, the item believed to be a gun was collected and determined to be a 177 caliber pellet gun.

The deputy is on administrative leave. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry and will forward its reports to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A Shawano County deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday during a disturbance at a home, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Deputies responded just after 1:40 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of State Highway 22. They found the man locked in a bathroom, refusing to come out, and claiming he had a gun.

Less-lethal force was used but failed, officials said. The man then advanced toward deputies with what they believed was a firearm, and one deputy fired.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No one else was injured. The incident was recorded on body cameras.

The deputy is on administrative leave. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry and will forward its reports to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

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