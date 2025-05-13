Shawano Co. death investigation 'never forgotten'; deputies say advanced technology helped arrest suspect

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation from 2016 was "never forgotten," and that advanced technology helped them arrest a suspect nine years later.

James Radford, 39, is facing a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the 2016 death of his wife, Sabrina Radford.

Radford was charged on April 11, exactly nine years after the death of his wife. According to court records, he was taken into custody four days later, and a judge set an $800,000 cash bond for Radford.

Deputies say on April 11, 2016, they responded to a home on County Road J just outside of the Tigerton area for a report of a woman who was shot. Her husband, James, told authorities his wife had shot herself.

Deputies say at the time of the initial response, investigators could not conclusively determine Sabrina's cause of death.

Over the last nine years, the sheriff's office says authorities conducted numerous interviews with James and other people connected to the case, and also reexamined previously collected evidence.

"With the aid of advanced investigative tools, evolving forensic technology, and the involvement of expert witnesses, investigators determined that the death of Sabrina Radford was not the result of suicide," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Deputies say James was taken into custody in Waukesha County on April 15, and was later extradited back to Shawano County. James is still in jail, according to deputies.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Sabrina’s family," the sheriff's office said. "We understand the past nine years have been long and difficult, but please know that this case was never forgotten. Our office has worked diligently to bring answers and accountability."

The sheriff's office says they will not be releasing further information at this time in order to support the ongoing prosecution.