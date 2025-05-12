Husband charged with reckless homicide over 2016 death of wife in Shawano County

TOWN OF FAIRBANKS (NBC 26) — James Radford, 43, has been charged with first degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the 2016 death of his wife, Sabrina Radford.

Radford was charged on April 11, exactly nine years after the death of his wife, Sabrina Radford. According to court records, he was taken into custody five days later, and a $800,000 cash bond was set by a judge.

On April 11 of 2016, 25-year-old Sabrina Radford was found dead in the Town of Fairbanks in Shawano County. James Radford, her husband, stated to law enforcement at the time that she had shot herself after the couple had an argument about infidelity.

James Radford told police Sabrina had both hands on the gun when she fired a bullet into her chest, according to a criminal complaint. The Wisconsin Crime Lab, however, found evidence Sabrina was holding her phone when she died, contradicting the defendant's statement.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Crime Lab found no blood or blow back material on the barrel or muzzle of the gun to support the defendant's claim that Sabrina fired the gun close or on her chest, according to the criminal complaint.

Radford's next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.