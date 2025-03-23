Shamrocks and shenanigans: New London’s 41st St. Patrick’s day celebration

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Although St. Patrick's Day fell on Monday, March 17, the festivities in New London usually begin when a "leprechaun" changes the city sign to "New Dublin."



Jerome O'Neil of the O'Neil clan shares the story of his family's involvement in the parade, which dates back to 1984

New London, dubbed "New Dublin" celebrating their 41st Saint Patrick's day festivities

Festival visitors discussed their excitement for the parade and the energy of the celebration

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jerome O'Neil remembers being the leprechaun years ago and says that his family, the O'Neil clan, has proudly taken part in the parade since the very start of the parade.

"We've been in the parade for 41 years, my dad was Irish Man of the Year and I was honored enough to be Irish Man of the Year" O'Neil said.

On Saturday, many people gathered to celebrate the 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration in New London.

"Already the vibe is super cool" Michelle Galleske, visiting the parade from Oshkosh, said.

The festivities featured a map highlighting where visitors were coming from to attend the parade.

Anne Williams, of Mexican descent, placed pins on the map to represent Mexico and shared the history of Mexico's celebration of St. Patrick's Day in honor of the Irish-American soldiers who fought for Mexico during the Mexican-American War.

"They start with a very serious ceremony in memory of those heroes, those Irish heroes and then after that we party" Williams said.

For Troy and Carrie Schuelke, they've been attending the parade together for the past six years, and now they bring their kids along.

"He's been ready since last night for the fire trucks" Troy Schuelke said.

For O'Neil keeping this tradition going is something he ‘greens’ with pride making sure the festive spirit stays strong.

Our NBC26 photographer, Eric O'Neil, walked alongside the O'Neil clan, proudly continuing his family's tradition.

"We try to keep the tradition going, my mom and dad, and we pass it down, I hope my granddaughters take over and my daughters" O'Neil said.

The festivities concluded on Saturday, the Shamrock Club of New Dublin said they're already planning for next year’s celebration.