Safety, immigration among central themes of second day of RNC

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The second day of the Republican National Convention was perhaps the most tame of the four, compared with the action-packed first day and high-profile acceptance speeches expected on the final two days. An officer-involved shooting elsewhere in Milwaukee sparked a vigil blocks away from the convention, but protests near the security perimeter were few and far between.



Former Donald Trump rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were among the featured speakers on day two, as the former president appeared in person for the second consecutive day

Senate candidate Eric Hovde also addressed the Fiserv Forum crowd earlier in the evening

A northeast Wisconsin delegate and Senator Ron Johnson spoke with NBC 26 about why the convention focused so heavily on immigration policy

Senator Johnson also touched on how his views on tariffs differ from the presidential ticket of Trump and JD Vance

Videos include responses from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and Senator Tammy Baldwin to Hovde's speech

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

People here within the secure zone are aware of the shooting that occurred blocks away from the convention but it did not seem to affect the tone or mood inside. It was a more tame day in general at the RNC, with few protesters outside, and delegates inside focusing on the party's platform.

Winnebago County supervisor George Bureau is soaking up his experience as a first-time delegate.

"The atmosphere last night was really electric," Bureau said. "I don't know how else to describe it."

Bureau believes the convention is only the beginning — saying the November election runs through Wisconsin.

"Northeast Wisconsin is going to play a really important part," Bureau said. "I'm from Winnebago County, which is going to play a really important part. We're going to fight really hard to turn the state red."

The convention's second day focused on safety in America — specifically immigration, an issue Republican legislators like Senator Ron Johnson think will be important on the ballot.

"We live a long way from the southern border," NBC 26 asked Johnson "Why do you think that is relevant to voters in Wisconsin?"

"It's relevant because we might not see the large flow of illegal immigrants in Wisconsin, but we are seeing the drug problem," Sen. Johnson said.

"In reality we're all a border state," Bureau said, "because immigration not only brings people and pressure on your cities and towns regarding illegal immigrants, but also we've had over 100,000 Americans a year die from fentanyl."

Senate candidate Eric Hovde addressed the delegates on night two — spending much of his speech criticizing incumbent Tammy Baldwin's record of voting with President Biden, but also touching on foreign affairs and the economy.

"Are you ready to go save your country?" Hovde asked the crowd "Are you ready to restore the American dream?"

The Democratic party of Wisconsin responded to Hovde's speech, writing, in part:

"Nothing out-of-touch California multimillionaire Eric Hovde said on stage can change the fact that for months, Wisconsinites have heard him make disparaging remarks about folks across the state while pushing policies to benefit himself and his wealthy buddies."

Earlier in the day, Sen. Baldwin's office also responded to Johnson and Hovde, writing, in part: "While Eric Hovde is running to be another vote alongside Ron Johnson to ban abortion, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and cut Social Security and Medicare, Tammy Baldwin is running to restore reproductive freedoms, protect our access to health care, and defend our hard earned retirements."

Tomorrow the RNC will turn toward foreign affairs, as the theme is "Make America Strong Once Again."

That, plus Ohio Senator JD Vance accepting the vice presidential nomination, coming up on day three.