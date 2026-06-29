Ripon man sentenced to 90 years after planned hatchet attack on ex-girlfriend

RIPON (NBC 26) — A Ripon man will spend the next several decades in prison after a Fond du Lac County judge sentenced him Monday for a violent attack on his former girlfriend that prosecutors say nearly killed her.

Hayden L. Daffinson was sentenced to 90 years in prison, including 60 years of initial confinement and 30 years of extended supervision. He was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and mayhem, all with domestic abuse enhancers.

The case dates back to June 22, 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had recently ended her relationship with Daffinson but agreed to let him come to her home in Fond du Lac to pick up his belongings.

Investigators say Daffinson stopped at a Dollar General in Ripon beforehand, where surveillance video and a receipt show he bought a hatchet and utility cord. Prosecutors argued that the purchase showed the attack was planned.

When Daffinson arrived at the home, the complaint says he went upstairs and then returned with the hatchet in his hand. After the woman told him to leave, investigators say he attacked her.

The woman later told detectives she fought for her life as Daffinson repeatedly struck her with the hatchet. According to the complaint, he also sexually assaulted her during the attack before threatening to kill her if she told police what had happened.

After Daffinson left, the woman managed to call 911 herself.

Responding officers found her seriously injured inside the home. She was first taken to St. Agnes Hospital before being flown to ThedaCare Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery. Court records say she suffered broken arms, skull fractures, and numerous deep lacerations that required multiple surgeries.

Authorities tracked Daffinson down several hours later near Germantown. According to the complaint, he led officers on a chase that reached speeds over 110 miles per hour before Wisconsin State Patrol used PIT maneuvers to stop his SUV.

Following Monday's sentencing, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said the survivor's courage helped save her life.

"The survivor's life will never be the same, but she is alive because of her bravery and strength, which I hope is an inspiration to others," Toney said.

Toney called the case "a horrific example of the violence associated with domestic abuse" and encouraged anyone experiencing abuse to reach out to local organizations or the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.

You can reach the Solutions Center at 920-923-1700, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. You can also text "START" to 88788.