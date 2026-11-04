Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District
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AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The campaign manager for Grothman whose coughing fit at the state Republican Party convention drew widespread attention says he was suffering from nothing more than a dry throat. U.S. Rep. Grothman began coughing uncontrollably Saturday, July 11, 2020, when he began his speech at the convention before about 300 attendees at a Green Bay, Wis., conference center. (House Television via AP File)