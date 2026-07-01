Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Registration open for 14th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

13th annual 9/11 Lambeau Stair Climb
NOAH CORNELIUS
More than three-thousand people participated in the 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field in 2025.
13th annual 9/11 Lambeau Stair Climb
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Pierce Manufacturing announced on Facebook that it is partnering with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department for the 14th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.

The event honors the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants will walk one full lap of the stadium steps in remembrance of the first responders and victims of the attacks.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The organization supports survivors of fallen firefighters and works within the fire service community to help reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

The memorial stair climb is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. Registration is now open.

You can find those details here.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Connect: Get in touch with us