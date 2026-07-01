Registration open for 14th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Pierce Manufacturing announced on Facebook that it is partnering with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department for the 14th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.

The event honors the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants will walk one full lap of the stadium steps in remembrance of the first responders and victims of the attacks.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The organization supports survivors of fallen firefighters and works within the fire service community to help reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

The memorial stair climb is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. Registration is now open.

You can find those details here.