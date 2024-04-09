Reed to appear before judge for crashing into Main Street Commons building

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Merissa Reed is set to make her plea hearing this morning in Brown County.

Reed is accused of crashing into the Main Street Commons Building in July of 2023.

She's facing charges of reckless driving causing great bodily harm, bail jumping, and operating a vehicle while suspended.

The crash caused a partial collapse of the Main Street building, and then just a few days later, the building was demolished.

The Main Salon and Spa was one business in the building, and we spoke to the owner who said he forgives Reed for what she did.

Reed will appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

