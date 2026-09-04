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Rainy conditions cause minor traffic delays

511 visibility
511
511 visibility
Posted
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HOWARD (NBC 26) — Rainy weather across much of northeast Wisconsin is impacting travel plans this Labor Day weekend, causing slowdowns on several major roads.

Traffic Updates:

  • I-41 South at Ramp from Winchester Rd.: Left lane is blocked due to a crash.
    Last Updated: 9/4/26, 5:20 AM
  • I-43 North, 1.6 miles beyond Ramp from E Shore Dr.: Right lane is blocked due to a crash.
    Last Updated: 9/4/26, 5:22 AM
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Fortunately, there are no major backups, injuries, or delays reported so far. According to the most recent power outage map, the majority of customers don’t seem to be impacted by the weather, as no major outages have been reported.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert and follow NBC26 for the latest weather and traffic updates as conditions evolve.

The need is real, and every dollar helps. Join NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund in supporting tornado recovery efforts across the Fox Valley.