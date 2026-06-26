Pulaski Red Raider Marching Band to perform in Philadelphia’s Salute to Independence Parade

PULASKI (NBC 26) — From Pasadena to Philadelphia, the Pulaski Red Raider Marching Band is adding another prestigious performance to its resume — this time celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

On July 3, the Pulaski High School band will trade Wisconsin streets for Philadelphia’s historic parade route, marching in the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade. The event will feature groups from all 50 states, military elements, and dozens of marching bands, all winding through the same streets where the nation’s independence was born.

“There’s a lot of pride in what we do, and it’ll be fulfilling for all of our hard work to pay off,” one band member said.

For the students, representing their hometown and state is an honor — and the chance to perform alongside some of the nation’s best is something they’ve been working toward for months. Practices often run until 9:30 p.m., with staff and students pushing to perfect every note and formation.

“It’s going to be very rewarding to walk down those streets, representing our state and hometown,” another student added.While the focus is on the parade, the trip will also include some lighter moments. The band plans to visit Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.

“Roller coasters aren’t my favorite, but just hanging out with my friends will be fun,” said a student. “I’ve also heard the rides there are pretty awesome.”

A History of High-Profile Performances

Participating in prestigious parades is nothing new for the Pulaski Red Raider Marching Band.

Tournament of Roses Parade – Pasadena, CA (2007, 2012, 2017, 2024)

Performances at Disneyland during Rose Parade trips.

Disney World – Orlando, FL (2001, 2005, 2015, 2022)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – New York City (2019)

Carnegie Hall – New York City (2019)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – New York City (2003, Midwest representative)

Band members say each trip brings a chance to introduce new students to the world beyond Pulaski’s Polka Days Parade.

“Every year, you’re teaching new kids and putting them into this really big world,” one student explained. “It’s been a lot, but I think it’ll all pay off.”

The Red Raiders will step off in Philadelphia on July 3, 2026, as part of the nationwide celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial.

To learn more about the Pulaski Red Raider Marching Band’s trip and upcoming performances, you can click here.