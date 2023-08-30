Prevea Health patient shares difficulties getting through its system outage

Prevea Health and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) are continuing to deal with a temporary system outage

It is currently unclear what caused the outage

Prevea's and HSHS's main phone lines are restored, but its MyChart, MyPrevea, and MyHSHS systems are still unavailable. The video above shows a patient sharing his difficult experience as he waits to get his appointment rescheduled

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Prevea Health and Hospital Sisters Health System — HSHS — are continuing to deal with a temporary system outage.

It's currently unclear what caused the outage but it's been making it difficult for patients to connect with their doctors.

"Just having some numbness in my fingers on my left hand, and then my right wrist is kind of flaring up," Prevea patient Brian Kukich said. "I'm just starting a new job. So, it's something where I wanted to take care of that issue before starting the job."

Kukich is a U.S. Navy veteran who goes to Prevea Health for specialty care. But for the time being, he said he can't see his orthopedic specialist.

"I got a phone call basically saying you know, you're not going to be able to keep your appointment," Kukich said.

The healthcare provider reported the outage on Monday, saying that its phone access is sporadic and its MyChart, MyPrevea, and MyHSHS systems are down.

In a statement, a spokesperson told NBC 26 in-part:

"We all have well-established downtime policies and procedures when we experience technology outages and we are following those protocols and continuing to care for our patients with the same level of quality, safe and effective care." Prevea Health & HSHS

In an update Tuesday, the healthcare provider said the main phone line for Prevea Health and all HSHS Wisconsin hospitals are working, but is warning patients that those calling Prevea's phone line may experience delays or issues connecting.

Kukich said he still can't get through Prevea's main phone line.

"There's no dial tone," Kukich said. "There's no ring. It's just dead noise...Kind of don't know where to go from here. Just kind of waiting and seeing if it resolves itself or when somebody will reach out to reschedule."

HSHS continues to experience Internet issues. When we attempted going to its website, a message said the "site is blocked due to a security threat."

Prevea said for the latest information, visit prevea.com/updates.