Prevea and HSHS dealing with temporary system outage, impacting patients

(NBC 26) — Prevea and HSHS are working through a temporary system outage that is impacting patients, according to a spokesperson.

The healthcare provider says access to its phone system is sporadic, and its MyChart and MyPrevea systems are currently unavailable.

The organization says services may take longer to schedule or receive.

"HSHS and Prevea have well-established downtime policies and procedures when we experience technology outages and we are following those protocols and continuing to care for our patients with the same level of quality, safe and effective care," the spokesperson said.

The healthcare provider says the Prevea Health main phone line is working. However, customers calling may experience delays or issues with connectivity. Prevea's main line is 920-496-4700.

Prevea and HSHS will continue to provide update when they're available.