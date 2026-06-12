Pound woman convicted in deadly wrong-way Thanksgiving Day crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 68-year-old Pound woman was convicted Friday for her role in a deadly wrong-way crash on Thanksgiving Day.

Cheryl Mitchell appeared in Brown County Court, where she pleaded no contest and was convicted of one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle as part of a plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a head-on crash on Interstate 43 near the State Highway 96 ramp around 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say Mitchell was driving north in the southbound lanes when her SUV struck a minivan head-on.

One passenger in the van — the adult son of the other two passengers — died from his injuries two days later. The other two victims suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say Mitchell showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking wine before driving. Prosecutors allege she refused voluntary testing, so a blood draw was conducted under a search warrant. Records show she has a prior OWI conviction from 1989.

A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 14 and is expected to last the entire morning.

