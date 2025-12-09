Suspect in deadly Thanksgiving crash waives preliminary hearing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 67-year-old Pound woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is now bound over for trial.

Cheryl Mitchell appeared in Brown County Court Monday, where a judge kept her bond at $150,000 cash. Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a head-on crash on I-43 near the State Highway 96 ramp around 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say Mitchell was driving north in the southbound lanes when her SUV hit a minivan head-on.

One passenger in the van, the adult son of the other two passengers, died from his injuries two days later. The other two victims suffered serious injuries.

Deputies say Mitchell showed signs of intoxication and admitted drinking wine before driving. Prosecutors allege she refused voluntary testing, so a blood draw was conducted under a search warrant. Records show she has a prior OWI conviction from 1989.

Mitchell is charged with:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prior conviction (Class C felony — up to 40 years in prison)



Two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (Class F felonies — each carrying up to 12 years, 6 months in prison)

If convicted, her driving privileges would be revoked.

She remains in custody as the case moves forward.

