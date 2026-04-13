Missing 3-year-old boy found

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — UPDATE: New London police confirm the missing 3-year-old boy has been safely found.

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New London police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy.

Authorities say the child was last seen around midnight near the 1000 block of West Beacon Avenue, close to the middle school. He is described as being 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, police say he was wearing an orange Chicago Bears shirt and a diaper.

Anyone who sees the child or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Click here for the official police alert