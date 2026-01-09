Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Oshkosh shooting victim dies, suspect faces homicide charge

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police say the victim in a shooting earlier this month has died from their injuries.

Authorities confirm the victim suffered a gunshot wound during an incident reported on Jan. 5. The 32-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, has not yet been identified publicly. Police say they are referring a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers say the suspect walked into the Oshkosh Police Department just before 1:27 p.m. that day, telling dispatchers he had shot a man inside a home and knew the victim. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

First responders found the victim inside the residence with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

In addition to the homicide charge, the suspect is also facing a Possession of Methamphetamine charge.

We are working to learn the male victim's age and the suspect's name.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

