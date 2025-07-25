Police: No 'criminal conduct' related to La Crosse graduate student's death

LA CROSSE (NBC 26) — La Crosse Police do not believe there was any 'criminal conduct' related to Eliotte Heinz's death, according to a news release.

Police say they do not suspect 'criminal conduct' following preliminary autopsy results. Final autopsy results won't be completed for several months, police say. The investigation remains open.

Heinz's body was recovered in the Mississippi River in near Brownsville in Minnesota on Wednesday, after the student went missing on Sunday morning.

Eliotte Heinz is originally from the Fox Cities and went to Hortonville High School, according to online social posts from friends and family.