Search continues for missing 22-year-old graduate student in La Crosse

Authorities and community members are searching for Eliotte Heinz, a 22-year-old Viterbo graduate student from the Fox Cities who disappeared early Sunday morning in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

According to a post on Viterbo University's Facebook account, Heinz was last seen around 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, walking southbound on the 500 block of Front Street South in La Crosse. She is 5'4", 106 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts.

The La Crosse Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance and has asked for the public's assistance in locating Heinz.

A community search effort began Monday, July 21, at 8 a.m., with volunteers meeting at 1425 8th Street South in La Crosse. Participants are distributing flyers and searching the surrounding area.

A prayer service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in San Damiano Chapel. Organizers welcome all community members regardless of faith background to join in support of Heinz and her family.

Anyone with information about Heinz's whereabouts is urged to call the La Crosse Police Department's non-emergency line at 608-782-7575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com/459 or via the "P3" mobile app.