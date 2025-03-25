Police department asks Grand Chute drivers to be cautious following fatal crash

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — After a fatal crash in Grand Chute on Monday, local police ask drivers to be extra cautious, as construction in the area is increasing traffic.



There was a fatal crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North McCarthy Road on Monday morning.

Grand Chute is experiencing higher traffic than usual due to local construction.

Grand Chute Police asks drivers to be extra cautious around construction and through detours.

“Unfortunately when you have a large vehicle against a smaller passenger vehicle… definitely contribute to some more serious crashes," Cpl. Dylan Davis with the Grand Chute Police Department says.

Local police and fire were called to a crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North McCarthy Road.

A semi-truck hit a smaller vehicle, killing two people.

“It's a little early in the investigation to determine what exactly was the causes of the crash,” Davis says.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping Grand Chute Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

“Obviously construction is rampant in Grand Chute," Davis says.

Cpl. Davis says with construction on Highway 41 and other local roads, Grand Chute is busier than usual.

“Backed up traffic, a lot of it,” Lori Sepnafski says.

Sepnafski works at Woodcraft, which is close to Wisconsin Avenue.

“I just avoid it, I don't want to deal with it,” she says.

She says she’s changed her driving habits because of the detours and increased traffic.

“I'll find another way to get to where I'm going.”

Both Sepnafski and Cpl. Davis has the same advice for drivers coming through Grand Chute.

“Pay attention to everything that’s around you,” Sepnafski says.

“Keep a look out when they’re traveling in unfamiliar areas,” Davis says.

