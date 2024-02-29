Watch Now
Police arrest 41-year-old man in connection to toddler's fentanyl overdose death

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:00:06-05

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Milwaukee in connection to a toddler's fentanyl overdose death.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on charges of:

  • Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl greater than 50 grams
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Receive stolen property – firearm
  • Possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said the man is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Brooke Seal of Freedom in her daughter's death from a fentanyl overdose.

Seal is facing several charges including child neglect resulting in death. She faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.

Seal is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond in the Outagamie County Jail.

A preliminary hearing in Seal's case is scheduled for March 12.

