Police arrest 41-year-old man in connection to toddler's fentanyl overdose death

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Milwaukee in connection to a toddler's fentanyl overdose death.
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on charges of:
- Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl greater than 50 grams
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Receive stolen property – firearm
- Possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies said the man is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Brooke Seal of Freedom in her daughter's death from a fentanyl overdose.
Seal is facing several charges including child neglect resulting in death. She faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.
Seal is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond in the Outagamie County Jail.
A preliminary hearing in Seal's case is scheduled for March 12.