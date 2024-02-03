2-year-old girl dies from fentanyl overdose, mother charged with felony

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A freedom woman appeared in court Friday, after being charged in her daughter's death from a fentanyl overdose.



Video shows Brooke Seal's initial appearance in court Friday following the death of her 2-year-old daughter who died of a fentanyl overdose.



Seal is charged with child neglect and faces up to 25 years if convicted, a $500,000 cash bail bond was set.



The incident happened in early January. More details were released from prosecutors.

(the following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A freedom woman appeared in court today shortly after prosecutors charged her for the death of her daughter.

Investigators say the two-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose.

28-year-old, Brooke Seal, is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

Police say her daughter, just two years old, was found unconscious at home in early January and later died at a hospital.

Police say the level of fentanyl in her system was enough to kill an adult.

Prosecutors say Seal was in contact with someone she allowed to live with her who was in communication with her regarding accessing and purchasing fentanyl.

Bond was set at half a million dollars and Seal faces up to 25 years if convicted.