Plea hearing added ahead of trial in fatal Shawano County crash case

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a man charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash in Shawano County in June 2025.

During a final pretrial conference at the Shawano County Courthouse on Tuesday for Collyn Jorgenson, 19, his attorneys requested that a plea hearing be scheduled instead.

The plea hearing is set for Oct. 26. A jury trial scheduled to begin the following day remains on the calendar, according to online court records.

Jorgenson, who was 18 at the time, was charged in June 2025 with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old in June of last year in the Town of Seneca.

Jorgenson initially stated that someone else was driving the car but later admitted he was the driver, according to a criminal complaint. He also admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle. Data from a phone application showed the car was traveling more than 100 mph, reaching a top speed of 122 mph. Jorgenson also received several citations in connection with the crash.

A 14-year-old boy from Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the car sustained a broken leg, according to the criminal complaint.