Players Pizza & Pub burglarized one day after devastating Oshkosh fire

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Just one day after a devastating fire heavily damaged Players Pizza & Pub in Oshkosh, police are now investigating a burglary at the restaurant.

Oshkosh police say the burglary happened between approximately 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday. Investigators released photos of a suspect and are asking the public for help identifying the person.

Police have not said what was taken or released additional details about the burglary. The Oshkosh Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

The burglary comes as the owners of Players Pizza & Pub are beginning to assess the damage from a fire that broke out late Wednesday night at the restaurant on the 500 block of West 5th Avenue.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the building suffered significant damage.

Owner Tim Murray told NBC 26 that the suspected cause was found inside a wall and is believed to be an electrical connection related to the HVAC system. Inspectors were expected to meet with authorities Friday morning to determine whether they agreed with that assessment.

Murray said the first floor remains intact, but damage to the roof exposed the kitchen and upstairs area. The party and game rooms survived, along with memorabilia on the walls.

The kitchen will need to be replaced due to water damage, and Murray said more than 100,000 gallons of water were pumped out of the basement.

Despite the damage, the owners have said the building can be restored, and they plan to rebuild. They do not yet have an estimate for when Players Pizza & Pub could reopen.

Oshkosh Police Department Oshkosh police are asking for help identifying this person in connection with a burglary at Players Pizza & Pub early Friday morning, one day after a fire heavily damaged the restaurant.

Anyone who recognizes the burglary suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.