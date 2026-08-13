UPDATE: Owners reveal suspected cause of Players Pizza & Pub fire

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: According to the owners of Players Pizza and Pub, the cause of the fire was found inside a wall and is believed to be an electrical connection related to the HVAC system. Owner Tim Murray said inspectors will meet with authorities Friday morning to determine whether they agree with the assessment.

Murray said the first floor remains intact, but damage to the roof exposed the kitchen and upstairs area. The party and game rooms are also intact, and memorabilia on the walls was saved. He added that while some parts appear to be a total loss, the building can be restored.

The kitchen will be replaced because of water damage. Murray said more than 100,000 gallons of water were pumped from the basement.

The owners said they cannot estimate a reopening timeline at this time because contractors are busy responding to damage from the Menasha tornado aftermath.

UPDATE: No injuries were reported in a Wednesday night fire at Players Pizza & Pub in Oshkosh, according to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

Firefighters said they deployed two ladder trucks to bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours to check for remaining hot spots.

Fire investigators continue to examine the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire, firefighters said.

The department also asked residents to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

ORIGINAL: A fire broke out late Wednesday night at Players Pizza & Pub on the 500 block of West 5th Avenue in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as emergency crews continue to work the scene. Ohio Street is currently barricaded from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue.

Crews were still on scene as of early Thursday morning as they worked to contain the fire and assess the damage.

Players Pizza & Pub addressed the incident on Facebook late Wednesday, saying no one was hurt and everyone was able to safely get out of the building.

The business also said it will be closed for the time being as it deals with the aftermath of the fire.

In a separate post, Players Pizza & Pub reassured customers that this is not the end for the business, saying they plan to rebuild.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

Stay with us here on NBC 26 as we continue to learn more information.