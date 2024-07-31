People safely escape Appleton house fire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after an Appleton home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 4100 block of S. Woodendale Way just before 3 AM.

Crews say there was a lot of smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

The people living there say they woke up to smoke detectors going off, and they were able to quickly escape.

Investigators believe the fire caused nearly $350,000 in damages.

Investigators believe the fire caused nearly $350,000 in damages.


