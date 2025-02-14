Parents still want answers following special Wrightstown School Board meeting amid recall effort

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Parents gathered once again at Wrightstown Elementary School as the school board discussed allegations that Board President Angela Hansen-Winker misused funds and what led to the retirement of their previous superintendent, Andy Space.



Parents gathered once again at Wrightstown Elementary School as the school board discussed allegations that Board President Angela Hansen-Winker misused funds and what led to the retirement of their previous superintendent, Andy Space.

Thursday night, concerned parents demanded that Hansen-Winker be recalled after a petition shared by fellow board member Rayn Warner surpassed the required signatures needed for a recall to be considered.

“Next up is going to be the sufficiency of the signatures collected, so the board will do that,” Warner said. “So we’ll do that, and he has 31 days, and we’ll see what comes with it."

The petition was delivered to the board clerk earlier this week, and if the signatures are confirmed, a special election would be held. The petition asks that Hansen-Winker step down because of “excessive use of legal resources.”

Hansen-Winker’s attorney, Jennifer DeMaster says she isn’t buying it.

“Fighting and defending against this sham recall effort because people like her need to continue serving the people and the students of Wrightstown,” DeMaster said.

In the meeting itself, the board addressed concerns about former Superintendent Andy Space’s retirement and severance, as well as the signing of the new interim president, but no resolution was reached.

Parents like Jonathan Curtis expressed frustration.

“It’s kind of sad that this situation has kind of stuck a wedge between people here,” Curtis said. “Talk to your teachers, talk to your kids. Make sure they understand what’s going on, and ultimately, we’re all trying to do what’s best for our kids here.”

Despite the recall petition being submitted to the board clerk, it was not on the agenda for Thursday night’s special board meeting.

The next school board meeting will take place Feb. 19 at Wrightstown Elementary School.