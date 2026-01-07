Packers-Bears playoff tickets range from $475 to $6,399

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Fans hoping to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in person in Saturday night’s playoff showdown at Soldier Field are facing a wide range of ticket prices from upper-deck seats to full-blown luxury experiences.

According to Ticket King, the lowest-priced tickets currently available are far from cheap.

“You’re looking at $475 right now to get in the door, which would be an upper-level seat,” Travis Loftus, manager at Ticket King in Green Bay, said. “To get something in the lower level, you’re looking at around $1,000. And if you want some really crazy nice club seats, you’re looking at $3,000-plus.”

Packers-Bears Playoff Tickets: From $475 to $6,399

Loftus says the prices are being driven by the rivalry, the close proximity of Packers fans who can easily travel to Chicago and the fact that the Bears haven’t haven't played many home playoff games lately.

“The Bears haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2018, so their fans, they’re rabid right now,” Loftus said. “And the close proximity of Packer fans being able to drive, it’s kind of kept the prices up there.”

While prices are high, Loftus says fans who are flexible may still see some relief as the week goes on.

“Personally, I think the prices will dip a little bit as the week kind of goes on, just because it’s a Saturday night game,” he said.

For fans with a much bigger budget, Event USA is offering what it calls a "once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience" for the playoff game.

“It’s a VIP private suite package,” Amy Flores, director of tour operations at Event USA, said. “It comes with the suite, all-inclusive food and drinks. You get a dinner with a player the night before in a private setting, two nights at a hotel, VIP transportation to and from the game, and for this game, it’s with Randall Cobb.”

Flores says the package also comes with a surprise bonus for fans willing to splurge.

"I have heard a little rumor, that Micah (Parsons) is gonna be there just for fun to watch the game in the suite," Flores says. "The person who's handling all the booking has informed us that if somebody's looking to purchase this, it's a little extra incentive for them."

There are only eight spots available for the VIP package, which costs $6,399 per person.

“Obviously, it’s money,” Flores said. “But it is a Chicago Wild Card, and this game is higher than a normal Wild Card game.”

The Packers and Bears kick off Saturday night, with live coverage available on NBC 26.