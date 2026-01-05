Packers-Bears playoff game Saturday to air on NBC 26

Football fans in the Green Bay-Appleton market will be able to watch Saturday's NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Packers and Bears over-the-air on NBC 26.

With the game set to stream nationally on Prime Video, NBC 26 will broadcast the game locally.

Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. from Soldier Field. NBC 26 will have pregame coverage with "Tailgate Talk" prior to kickoff and postgame coverage as part of a late newscast after the game.

This will be the league-leading 213th all-time meeting in the NFL's oldest rivalry, but just the third ever playoff game between the Packers and Bears. In both of the previous playoff matchups, the victorious team has gone on to win it all.

Jim Prisching/ASSOCIATED PRESS Green Bay Packers' B.J. Raji (90) scores the game winning touchdown on an interception during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

In the 2010 NFC Championship, the Green Bay outlasted the Chicago, 21-14, at Solider Field on its way to winning Super Bowl XLV.

AP FILE - In this Dec. 14, 1941, file photo, Chicago Bears' Hugh Gallarneau (8) stumbles as a Green Bay Packers defender attempts a diving tackle during a football game in Chicago. (AP Photo/File)

In 1941, George Halas' Bears blasted Curly Lambeau's Packers squad, 33-14, in the Western Division Championship at Wrigley Field. Chicago went on to beat the Giants in the NFL Championship the following week.

The teams have played two memorable games so far this season.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

On Dec. 7, the Packers beat the Bears, 28-21, to briefly take over first place in the NFC North. Keisean Nixon's last-minute interception sealed the Green and Gold victory.

Nam Huh/AP Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams celebrates after overtime of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Less than two weeks later in the Windy City, Chicago pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Green Bay, 22-16. After the Bears recovered an onside kick late in regulation, Caleb Williams tied the game with a late touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker. Chicago then won in overtime as Williams hit D.J. Moore for a 46-yard, game-ending score.

Jordan Love suffered a concussion in that game and has not played since. The Packers quarterback has since cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start on Saturday.

Both teams enter the game on losing streaks. The Packers have not won since beating the Bears on Dec. 7 and have lost four straight games. The Bears, meanwhile, have not won since beating the Packers on Dec. 20 and enter the game on a two-game skid.