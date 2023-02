OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said the public will be notified when the tow ban has been lifted.

A major winter storm is now affecting Northeast Wisconsin. The first round was relatively minor, NBC 26's weather team says. The second, and most intense round of snow moves in mainly this afternoon and hammers the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.