OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than 600 illegal fireworks worth an estimated $29,000 were seized from an Oshkosh fireworks business after police say investigators found the items were being sold in violation of the city's ordinance.

The Oshkosh Police Department says it received information on June 26 that a fireworks stand in the 800 block of North Washburn Street was possibly selling illegal fireworks.

The next day, the department's Criminal Investigation Division conducted an inspection of the business. During that inspection, investigators discovered illegal fireworks were being sold from a separate trailer parked away from the main fireworks stand.

Oshkosh Police Department Oshkosh police seize nearly $29,000 worth of illegal fireworks before Fourth of July

Police say employees admitted they were selling the fireworks from the trailer to customers in violation of the city's ordinance. Officers seized the illegal fireworks.

The Oshkosh Fire Department was consulted during the investigation. According to police, the city's Fire Marshal had not issued permits allowing the sale of the fireworks.

The Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Oshkosh City Attorney's Office to review possible ordinance violations. The investigation remains ongoing.

The department says it typically receives dozens of complaints about fireworks around the Fourth of July. Between July 1 and July 7, officers responded to about 80 fireworks-related calls in 2024. During the same period in 2025, officers responded to approximately 118 calls and issued 26 citations.

Police say they will continue to inspect fireworks vendors to ensure that illegal fireworks are not being sold within the city. Officers also plan to respond to fireworks complaints during the holiday period. Fireworks found to be in violation of the city's ordinance may be seized.

Under Oshkosh's ordinance, residents may legally possess and use items such as sparklers, smoke bombs, stationary fountains, toy snakes, caps, noisemakers, and certain confetti poppers. Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, and other fireworks that explode or leave the ground require a permit issued by the Oshkosh Fire Marshal.