Oshkosh PD searching for suspect in connection with deadly stabbing

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Sybastian Crossman of Oshkosh, as he is a "person of interest" in a stabbing case.

If you know where Crossman is, call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or dial 911 if appropriate.

The department says Crossman is a person of interest in a stabbing death that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing happened during a fight outside a business on High Avenue. One 20-year-old Oshkosh man was stabbed and killed.



A 22-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested within an hour of the stabbing. Crossman is considered another person of interest.

