Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oshkosh PD searching for suspect in connection with deadly stabbing

MAP OSHKOSH HOMICIDE FINAL (1).png
NBC 26
The location of Saturday's stabbing in Oshkosh, according to police.
MAP OSHKOSH HOMICIDE FINAL (1).png
Posted
and last updated

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Sybastian Crossman of Oshkosh, as he is a "person of interest" in a stabbing case.

If you know where Crossman is, call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or dial 911 if appropriate. 

The department says Crossman is a person of interest in a stabbing death that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing happened during a fight outside a business on High Avenue. One 20-year-old Oshkosh man was stabbed and killed.
 
A 22-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested within an hour of the stabbing. Crossman is considered another person of interest.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 online and on air for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
paris-olympics-480x360.png

Get up-to-date Team USA Olympics coverage here