Organizers announce new date and venue for 2025 NEW Pride Fest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NEW Pride Fest event - recently postponed by organizers due to "charged political climate" - has been rescheduled to November in a different venue.

According to NEW Pride Alive, the organizers of Brown County's annual LGBTQ+ festival, the event is now set to take place at the Oneida Casino Hotel on November 2.

"We’ve been working hard to find a venue that offers the welcoming and secure environment our community deserves for this year’s celebration, and we’re thrilled to gather at this new location," NEW Pride Alive said in an update.

The Pride festival is typically held every September at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere. This year's event was initially scheduled to take place on Sept. 19 & 20, but postponed "in light of the increasingly charged political climate."

"We have a responsibility to ensure our space remains safe and welcoming and empowering for everyone," organizers said.

A different pop-up pride event is also set to take place in downtown Green Bay on Oct. 4 as a response to the festival's postponement.

