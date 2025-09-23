Pop-up pride event set for next month after postponement of NEW Pride Alive festival

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A pop-up pride event is set to take place in downtown Green Bay on Oct. 4 as a response to the recent postponement of the NEW Pride Alive festival.

An event called "We Will Still Be Seen: A Pop-Up Pride" is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, Tarl Knight, the owner of the Tarlton Theater, announced in a press release Monday.

This comes after last week's decision to postpone Brown County's annual LGBTQIA+ festival, NEW Pride Alive, a decision organizers said was made "in light of the increasingly charged political climate."

The October 4 pop-up event will start with a rally on the CityDeck along the Fox River at 12 p.m., featuring speakers representing the LGBTQIA+ community at 1 p.m. A community walk will connect the rally to a pop-up pride block party on the 100 block of South Chestnut Avenue at the Tarlton Theatre and its truck yard. The party will feature music, performances, vendors, food trucks, beverage offerings and more.

Additionally, a community-driven pride event, Green Bay Pride, was announced for the weekend of June 13 and 14 of 2026 in downtown Green Bay.

Bar proceeds from the pop-up will support the newly announced Green Bay Pride event next year.

"We Will Still Be Seen: A Pop-Up Pride and the launch of Green Bay Pride 2026 are being presented out of urgency to provide visibility, celebration, and connection in Green Bay, Wisconsin as the LGBTQIA+ community faces political and social pressures, intimidation, and threats in our local and global community," the press release stated. "We Will Still Be Seen will be a statement to our community: Pride isn’t about pomp and pageantry – it’s about people."