One person recovering after Appleton fire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — One person was taken to the hospital after being involved in a fire Wednesday.

Around 5:20 p.m., crews responded to building fire in the 3000 block of North Meade Street. The initial report indicated a kitchen fire with the possibility that someone was inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the roof and immediately began search-and-rescue operations. The fire was located and brought under control within 20 minutes.

One person was taken from the home, treated on scene, and later taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials say smoke alarms in the home were not sounding at the time. Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $80,000.