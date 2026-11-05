One person dead after a minivan and cargo truck collide in Kewaunee County

LUXEMBURG (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a Thursday afternoon crash in the Town of Luxemburg, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 54 and Walhain Road at 12:48 p.m.

Investigators believe a minivan traveling east on State Highway 54 crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a cargo truck traveling west. The driver of the minivan died at the scene, according to deputies.

The driver of the cargo truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Authorities said the names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash remains under investigation.