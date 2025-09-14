One dead, one airlifted to hospital after two-car crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says just before 10:40 a.m. they were called to the intersection of County Trunk Highway Z and Country Club Road in the Township of Black Wolf.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, and one passenger was significantly injured and airlifted to a local hospital.

Authorities say the other driver had minor injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office writes on Facebook Sunday afternoon the intersection will be closed for the investigation. The names of those involves in the crash have not been made public.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they were assisted on scene by the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the City of Oshkosh Fire Department, the Van Dyne Fire Department, ThedaCare's ThedaStar Medical Helicopter, the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's Office, the Winnebago County Highway Department, and Expert Automotive Services.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the crash to call 920-236-7300.