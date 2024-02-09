One day, three ice rescues: fire chief urges ice safety

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — An afternoon on a normally calm stretch of shoreline became dangerous. In the Town of Scott, three people were rescued from a floating stretch of ice.



Three people were rescued from a stretch of floating ice in the Town of Scott on Thursday.

The New Franken Fire Department along with other first responders responded to the call that came in after 2 p.m. on the shore of Point Comfort

New Franken Fire Chief, Ryan Debroux, says this was the first of three ice rescues Thursday; the others at Bay Shore Park and Red River Park

People along this stretch of beach tell me they were surprised by the number of vehicles lining the roadway leading to the beach.

And the people on the broken block of ice drifted about halfway to the lighthouse.

The second happened just down the shoreline at Bay Shore Park and the third at Red River Park in Kewaunee County.

In all of these incidents, everyone was brought to land safely.

"It's the same thing as ever. No ice is guaranteed safe ice, and you have to be aware of the wind conditions. This is not the first time that this has happened and it's probably going to continue to happen," said DeBroux.

People who live along Point Comfort say an ice rescue like this happens about once a year and one woman who watched the rescue says the ice had been breaking for days.

The rescue only took about an hour.

