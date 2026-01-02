Oklahoma woman charged in Wisconsin child exploitation case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old Oklahoma woman is facing serious federal charges in Wisconsin, accused of traveling across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct with a minor and producing child sexual abuse material.

Randi L. Cook, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is charged in a criminal complaint with:

Interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor

Production of child pornography

Coercion or enticement of a minor for unlawful sexual activity

According to court documents, between November 7 and December 16, 2025, Cook began communicating online with a minor in Northeast Wisconsin. Prosecutors allege she convinced the child to send explicit images over the internet. Investigators say she also traveled to Wisconsin multiple times, where she allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the minor at both a hotel and a short-term rental property.

If convicted on the interstate travel charge, Cook faces up to 30 years in federal prison. The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years, while the coercion and enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life. Each charge could also bring up to a $250,000 fine and between five years and life of supervised release. Any conviction would also require Cook to register as a sex offender.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

Officials note that a criminal complaint is only an allegation. Cook is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat child exploitation. The program coordinates efforts among federal, state, and local agencies to identify and prosecute offenders, as well as locate and assist victims. More information on Project Safe Childhood is available here.

