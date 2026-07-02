Ohio man dies after being pulled from Nicolet Bay in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR (NBC 26) — An Ohio man is dead after being pulled from the water at Peninsula State Park in Gibraltar on Wednesday.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call for an unresponsive man in Nicolet Bay at 3:35 p.m. The man was brought out of the water, and life-saving measures were performed. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim, a 48-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, has been identified as Bryan V. Stork.

The Sheriff’s Department thanks Gibraltar Fire Department, Gibraltar Emergency Medical Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Emergency Services and Gibraltar Police Department for their assistance in the attempted rescue.