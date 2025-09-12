Oconto County measles cases jumps to 36

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The number of measles cases in Wisconsin has jumped to 36, with all cases recorded in Oconto County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS).

DHS reports all of the cases are among unvaccinated individuals.

In our last reporting, the DHS had 23 cases confirmed.

DHS says the people most at risk are those who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status.

Health officials advise that anyone who believes they may have been exposed and is not immune should stay home and monitor for symptoms. DHS also urges anyone who develops symptoms to call their doctor or clinic before going in, so precautions can be taken to protect other patients.

According to DHS, measles symptoms typically appear 10–21 days after exposure and can include:



Runny nose

High fever (sometimes over 104°F)

Fatigue

Cough

Red, watery eyes (“pink eye”)

A red rash that begins at the hairline and spreads to the arms and legs several days later

DHS says measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness.

Health officials emphasize that the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is the best protection. DHS says two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective. Most Wisconsinites are vaccinated as children, which provides lifetime immunity.

