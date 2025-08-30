23 measles cases confirmed in Oconto County, two hospitalized

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Oconto County Public Health say the measles outbreak in Oconto County continues to grow. As of August 29, 23 confirmed cases have been identified, and two people have been hospitalized.

According to DHS, in all of the cases, patients either tested positive in a lab or were directly linked to a confirmed case. DHS says its investigation shows the virus is spreading locally, though so far officials have not identified any public locations where they cannot trace who was exposed.

Just last week, NBC 26 reported that DHS had confirmed 14 cases. At that time, health officials warned that the rising numbers indicated local spread.

DHS says the people most at risk are those who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status.

Health officials advise that anyone who believes they may have been exposed and is not immune should stay home and monitor for symptoms. DHS also urges anyone who develops symptoms to call their doctor or clinic before going in, so precautions can be taken to protect other patients.

According to DHS, measles symptoms typically appear 10–21 days after exposure and can include:



Runny nose

High fever (sometimes over 104°F)

Fatigue

Cough

Red, watery eyes (“pink eye”)

A red rash that begins at the hairline and spreads to the arms and legs several days later

DHS says measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness.

Health officials emphasize that the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is the best protection. DHS says two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective. Most Wisconsinites are vaccinated as children, which provides lifetime immunity.

