Oconto County doctor indicted on new child pornography charges

A family medicine physician based in Oconto County is now facing additional federal child pornography charges, court records show.

Isaias Cupino, 65, was first charged in federal court on September 5 last year with one count of production of child pornography.

Another federal case was filed shortly after, with a grand jury indicting the doctor with charges of production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

An additional indictment was filed this week, accusing the doctor of producing child pornography involving a young girl.

An arraignment hearing for the latest charges is scheduled for Thursday.