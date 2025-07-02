'Not a clue right now;' Manawa denied state, federal funds for rebuilding devastated dam

MANAWA (NBC 26) — The City of Manawa has been dealt a major blow in its effort to rebuild the Manawa Dam after it partially failed last year from a major rainstorm.

Mayor Mike Frazier confirmed with NBC 26 that the reconstruction project won’t be included in either the state or federal budgets for fiscal year 2025.

“We are going to have to sit down as a council and engineering firm and see what direction we need to go in,” Frazier said.

The news followed back-to-back updates from both state and federal officials.

State Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara called the mayor directly to say the project didn’t make it into the state’s budget. Frazier also received an email from Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office informing him the project had been left out of the federal budget as well.

“We were shooting for 100% coverage from the state and federal government,” he said.

For now, Frazier said the city is regrouping.

“[We don't have] a clue right now. Other than to apply for another state grant to tear down the old [dam].”

A council meeting is scheduled for July 21, where the city is expected to discuss the next steps with its engineering firm, Cedar Corp.

But despite the setbacks, the city isn’t standing still. A community fundraiser is already underway to help offset the cost of future construction.

“We have a fundraiser going,” Frazier said. “[But] not much residents can do right now. If they wanted to donate, they are more than welcome to do that.”

The dam partially failed in early 2024, damaging nearby property and completely draining the Manawa Millpond. What's left is cut tree stumps and a naturally-flowing stretch of the Little Wolf River that existed before the river was dammed up.

According to organizers behind the "Manawa Dam Fund" fundraiser, donations can be can be made to:

City of Manawa / Dam Donation

Then mailed or brought to:

Premier Community Bank

P.O. Box 308

Manawa, WI 54949

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.