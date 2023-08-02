North Korea responds to United Nations, says it's investigating Travis King, U.S. officials say

North Korea responded to United Nations Command's messages regarding Travis King, a Racine soldier who bolted across the border into the country earlier this month.

North Korea says it is investigating the incident. This is the first time the country has acknowledged the incident after two weeks of silence. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed the news Tuesday during a press briefing.

LIVE: @PentagonPresSec Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder briefs the news media at the Pentagon. https://t.co/DZ9llXADS8 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 1, 2023

"I can confirm that the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] has responded to United Nations Command, but I don't have any substantial progress to read out," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed that U.S. Army Private Travis King, 23, crossed the border into North Korea “willfully and without authorization.”

King, who had just finished serving time in a South Korean prison, was escorted to the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of boarding the flight, King joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone and ran across the border to North Korea where he has since been detained.

Last week, the United Nations confirmed it was assisting in the potentially tense situation, stating they were in contact with the Korean People's Army, the military force of North Korea, according to Scripps News.

Wisconsin Congressman Brian Stiles told TMJ4 News on Tuesday he is working to connect King's family with resources at the Department of Defense.

King's family previously spoke with TMJ4 News as they wait for answers, including questions surrounding King's safety. Myron Gates, King's uncle, said, “My family right now — everyone is distressed."

Morry Gash/AP A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gates said 48 hours prior to the incident, his nephew told family members he was excited to come home.

“Right now if you ask us why he did it, we would just be speculating because nobody really knows why he did it but him," Gates shared.

North Korea has not made any public statements regarding King.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TRAVIS KING COVERAGE:

