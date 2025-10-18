Nobody hurt in reported bank robbery

BEAR CREEK (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Premier Community Bank in Bear Creek for a report of a robbery around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say nobody was hurt.

According to a news release, the suspect had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived. Now, investigators say they are working to find out who the suspect is.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Shiocton Police Department, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Appleton Police Department and the FBI – Green Bay field office all helped the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Sgt. Sheldon Pedranzan at (920) 832-5625 or by email at Sheldon.Pedranzan@outagamie.org.