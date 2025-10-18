Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nobody hurt in reported bank robbery

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office Badge Logo
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Outagamie County Sheriff's Office Badge Logo
Posted

BEAR CREEK (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Premier Community Bank in Bear Creek for a report of a robbery around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say nobody was hurt.

According to a news release, the suspect had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived. Now, investigators say they are working to find out who the suspect is.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Shiocton Police Department, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Appleton Police Department and the FBI – Green Bay field office all helped the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Sgt. Sheldon Pedranzan at (920) 832-5625 or by email at Sheldon.Pedranzan@outagamie.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids