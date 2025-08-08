No verdict reached on third day of deliberations for Tony Haase trial

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The jury in the Tony Haase double murder trial wrapped up the third day of deliberations with no verdict reached.

Jurors spent most of the day on Friday watching the video interview that investigators conducted with Haase at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at the time of his arrest in 2022.

After a couple of hours of deliberation, the jury was sent home for the day with no verdict reached. Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.